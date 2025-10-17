 Bhopal News: Auto Sales To Jump 20% This Dhanteras Despite Saturday Hitch
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Auto Sales To Jump 20% This Dhanteras Despite Saturday Hitch

Bhopal News: Auto Sales To Jump 20% This Dhanteras Despite Saturday Hitch

The automobile market in Bhopal is set for nearly 20 percent growth this Dhanteras, buoyed by festive demand, attractive discounts and recent GST rate cuts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Auto Sales To Jump 20% This Dhanteras Despite Saturday Hitch | File/ Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The automobile market in Bhopal is set for nearly 20 percent growth this Dhanteras, buoyed by festive demand, attractive discounts and recent GST rate cuts.

Dealers said Friday saw a surge in sales as many customers advanced their purchases, considering Saturday inauspicious for vehicle buying. Most car and two-wheeler buyers rushed to showrooms a day early, resulting in heavy footfall across dealerships.

Ashish Dhruve, who bought his car on Friday, said, “Saturday is not considered auspicious, so I decided to purchase a day before Dhanteras.” Sudhir Yadav from Betul shared a similar sentiment, saying he took delivery of his black car on Friday though the booking was for Dhanteras.

Read Also
Bhopal News: City’s Waste Load Jumps 80% Before Diwali, BMC Struggles To Keep Pace
article-image

Manoj Singh, a dealership manager, said, “Friday witnessed heavy rush as people avoided Saturday. Even those with Dhanteras bookings collected vehicles a day earlier.”

FPJ Shorts
Shocking Visuals! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's Ace Spills Fan's Drink During ATP Brussels Match; Video
Shocking Visuals! Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's Ace Spills Fan's Drink During ATP Brussels Match; Video
NGT Seeks Clarity From BMC, MPCB And Deputy Salt Commissioner On Responsibility For Clearing 9,852 MT Waste From Wadala Salt Pan Land
NGT Seeks Clarity From BMC, MPCB And Deputy Salt Commissioner On Responsibility For Clearing 9,852 MT Waste From Wadala Salt Pan Land
Rajnath Singh Hails HAL Nashik For Boosting India’s Defence Self-Reliance With Tejas Mk1A Production
Rajnath Singh Hails HAL Nashik For Boosting India’s Defence Self-Reliance With Tejas Mk1A Production
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car
Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car

According to Ashish Pandey, state president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), “This year, Dhanteras buying in the automobile segment will effectively span three days—Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As Saturday is considered inauspicious, most vehicles are being purchased on Friday, and the remaining on Sunday. We expect around 20 percent sales growth this Dhanteras.”

He said bookings in Bhopal have touched around 4,250 passenger vehicles and 10,000 two-wheelers, driven by strong consumer sentiment and improved affordability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bail Plea Of All Accused Rejected In Seoni Hawala Loot Case

MP News: Bail Plea Of All Accused Rejected In Seoni Hawala Loot Case

MP News: High Court Turns Down Govt Appeal For DPC Formation To Initiate Promotion Process

MP News: High Court Turns Down Govt Appeal For DPC Formation To Initiate Promotion Process

Supreme Court Seeks Madhya Pradesh Govt Reply On Plea For OBC Quota In Proportion To Population

Supreme Court Seeks Madhya Pradesh Govt Reply On Plea For OBC Quota In Proportion To Population

MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get...

MP News: This Year, 11 Martyr Families To Be Felicitated On Police Commemoration Day; One May Get...

MP News: Govt Swings Into Action, Focuses On Farmers, After Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Opposition

MP News: Govt Swings Into Action, Focuses On Farmers, After Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Opposition