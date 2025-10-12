 Bhopal News: Aishbag Police Arrests ₹10,000 Rewarded Criminal
He has a criminal record with over a dozen serious offences registered

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Bhopal News: Aishbag Police Arrests ₹10,000 Rewarded Criminal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police on Sunday arrested Shubham Rai alias Bhura who had been absconding for nearly a year and carried a reward of ₹10,000 on his arrest.

He was wanted in a case of firing and assault that created panic in Jawahar Colony some days back. Bhura is a close associate of notorious criminal Zuber Maulana.

According to reports, complainant Mohammad Usman alias Babban reported that three men on a scooter with faces covered stopped near a pool game on September 9 at 9.20 pm.

The middle rider identified as Shubham Rai alias Bhura, fired a gunshot in the air while another accused Faizan attacked him with a sword narrowly missing him.

The accused threatened to kill Usman if seen again in future. Police registered a case and launched a manhunt. Aishbag police station incharge Vijay Bahadur Singh Sengar and his team examined over a dozen CCTV cameras and traced the movements of accused.

Bhura was arrested from Jabalpur. He has a criminal record with over a dozen serious offences registered across multiple police stations in Bhopal. Efforts are underway to locate his accomplices.

