Bhopal News: 2025 Sees Less Cyber Fraud Complaints; 124 Conmen Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major dip in cyber frauds cases was witnessed in 2025 compared to 2024 and 2023. Using advanced technology and regular public awareness drives, the cybercrime branch succeeded in bringing down the number of cyber frauds and recovered lost amounts worth over Rs 3 crore.

However, some digital arrests surfaced this year and in one such case, an advocate threatened of being framed in a terror attack case committed suicide. From 2023 and 2025, cyber fraud cases involving fake investment schemes, digital arrest scams, KYC update, loan apps, OTP and phishing led to the exposure of scams worth Rs 119 crore.

During this period, the crime branch police not only arrested accused persons but also froze fraudulent amounts and ensured refunds of up to Rs 4.44 crore to victims. The dip in cyber fraud complaints at cyber crime branch is also largely due to opening of cyber help desks at every police station where fraud amounting to less than Rs 5 lakh can be reported.

Additional DCP (crime branch) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that cyber fraud complaints were initially very high but with sustained action, improved investigation methods and awareness drives resulted in decline. At the same time, identification and arrest of cyber criminals increased.

Cyber fraud in 2023

According to crime branch data, 6,087 cyber fraud complaints were received in 2023. A total of 49 cases were registered and 51 accused were arrested. Fraud amounting to Rs 24.35 crore was uncovered. During investigation, Rs 45.65 lakh were frozen and Rs 49.17 lakh were refunded to victims.

In 2024

In 2024, complaints declined to 5,833 but registered cases increased to 71. As many as 109 accused were arrested. Cyber fraud worth Rs 62.77 crore was detected. The crime branch froze Rs 48.94 lakh and ensured refunds of Rs 43.65 lakh to victims.

2025: Fewer plaints, highest arrests

In last 12 months, cyber fraud complaints dropped sharply to 1,197. Despite this, 56 cases were registered and a record 124 accused were arrested. Fraud amounting to Rs 32.48 crore was exposed. In a major success, Rs 1.41 crore was frozen and Rs 3.51 crore was refunded to affected victims.

Key accused

The key accused of cyber frauds could not be arrested in nearly all the cases. Cyber cops acted strictly against mule account holders and agents involved in providing fake SIM cards to cyber conmen.