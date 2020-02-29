Bhopal: New education policy to make higher education self-dependent, says Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Introduction of new education policy will make the higher education self dependent and will achieve farfetched results, said governor Lalji Tandon at a programme organised by MP Bhoj Open University.

MP Bhoj Open University organised a workshop on Benefits of Open University in open education resource and ‘Massive Open Online Courses’ (MOOC) in the Swarna Jayanti hall of governor house.

Governor Tandon emphasised on achievements in education during Vedic period when India gave zero and decimal to the world.

Explaining importance of MOOC courses, VC of Bhoj Open University, Jayant Sonwalkar said that it has emerged as a strong alternative making hundreds of people experts in various fields. Most of the MOOC courses have been prepared considering the market demand.