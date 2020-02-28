Bhopal: Minors held in police station for night over a trivial fight

BHOPAL: Gandhi Nagar police made two minors sit in the police station in night, over a trivial fight.

The two minors were brought to the police station along with their family members on Thursday night.

The action drew sharp reactions from several quarters and later, the cops registered a counter FIR against the persons who had filed a complaint against the minors and their family.

Police said the FIR was lodged by a family against another family in Gujrati mohalla and the cops also booked the two minors in the complaint.

When the cops brought them to police station, they made the minors sit in the police station for the entire night.

One of their brothers who is physically disabled was also made to sit in the police station with them.

After the matter was brought into light, the cops registered a counter FIR against the family that had earlier lodged the complaint.

SHO Gandhi Nagar SS Sengar said that the complainant is a woman who had mistakenly named the minors.

After identifying them the woman informed us that the accused are some other persons and then we arrested those persons and we also released the minors, he said.