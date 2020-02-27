Bhopal: 15-year-old gang raped by relatives as family was fast asleep next room

BHOPAL: Wreathing in pain, 15-year-old kept mum for over 10 days and only when her health failed her that she confided in her family and spoke about the ordeal she went through on February 16 night. For the family too it was hard to believe that their minor child was gangraped by their relatives. The incident occurred in a village under Kolar police station.

On the complaint of the girl’s family, police have booked two persons under respective sections of gang rape and of POCSO. One of the accused is arrested, while the other is on the run. The girl was sent for medical examination and her statements have been taken.

Police said that girl’s mother and brother were away while her father and sisters were at home on the ill-fated night. While other members of the family were asleep, her two relatives, who were visiting their home, sexually assaulted her.

One of her relatives sneaked into her room, forced himself upon her and raped her. Thereafter her second relative also sexually assaulted her. The duo told the girl to keep shut and fearing them she did not speak about the dreadful act of their relatives.

The girl’s mother and brother returned home on February 23, but she did not let them know about the trauma. The girl, who was in pain, initially confided in one of her friends, but told her to keep mum. Later, when her health deteriorated, her mother and sisters enquired her and her friends about it and it was only then they came to know about the hell their girl went through. They approached police and lodged a complaint against their two relatives.