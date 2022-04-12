Bhopal: New departments and courses approved for Sanchi University

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanchi University will now train employees working in the corporate sector. Various dimensions of the Indian philosophy will be harnessed in the corporate sector for stress management and capacity development, informed registrar Alkesh Chaturvedi.

Two departments including Corporate Training Department and Strategy and Policy Formulation Department have been created in the university.

The Academic Council of Sanchi University, dedicated to Buddhist and Indian Philosophy, also approved the introduction of courses in Computer Science, Mass Communication and Journalism. Sanchi University is also going to set up departments of Computer Science, Sociology, Political Science and Peace Research Studies under Strategic Studies Center.

Department of Vastu Shastra and Vedic Philosophy and Science will also be established at Sanchi University from next session. Department of Buddhist Medicine and Astrology has also got the approval of the Vidya Parishad.

Department of Indology and Linguistics will also be established under Comparative Religion School. Sanchi University will start courses in Pali Prakrit, Sinhala, Japanese, Tibetan and German languages from the next session in the Department of Foreign Languages under the School of Languages, Literature and Arts.

Courses in Indian Classical Dance, Singing and Heritage Management under Bhartiya Kala Kendra, Manuscriptology, Archeology and Asian Drama under Asian Kala Kendra will also be started at Sanchi University.

In the meeting of Academic Council, KG Suresh of Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism and Communication University, Prof. Atanu Mohapatra from Gujarat Central University, Sanchi University Vice Chancellor Dr. Neerja Gupta, Registrar Prof. Alkesh Chaturvedi remained present.

