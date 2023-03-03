e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: New campus but no food, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University students tweet pictures of empty canteen

Bhopal: New campus but no food, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University students tweet pictures of empty canteen

University was shifted to a new 50-acre Bishan Khedi campus a month ago

Richa MajupuriaUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
The MCU canteen has elaborate menu which includes burgers, dosas, parathas, etc., but students claim that mostly samosas are available there |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):"New campus, but canteen still sans food," say students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (MCU) as they share pictures of an empty food lacking canteen on Twitter.

It’s been a month since MCU shifted to its new 50-acre Bishan Khedi campus. But the functioning of the canteen is still the same as on the old campus. Earlier, the campus was in the middle of the Press Complex and was surrounded by multiple food joints, but now that the students coming to the new campus are facing food-related issues.

Sharing pictures of an empty canteen, the student of MCU sarcastically wrote, "MCU World Class Canteen, 10 Years Unmatched, Jain Sir, A glimpse of the university canteen. If you want to have an experience of eating at a street food cart, come to the MCU canteen." MCU vice chancellor KG Suresh was tagged in the tweet.

A student of MCU, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Free Press that "the only thing that you’ll get in the MCU canteen is samosas, and that too if you are lucky. The menu is elaborate; it includes burgers, dosas, parathas, etc., but only one or two items are available. Even water bottles are not available sometimes."

article-image
