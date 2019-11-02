Bhopal: Nehru’s 130th anniv; Yearlong celebrations from Nov 14

BHOPAL: India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s 130th birth anniversary will be a yearlong celebration- beginning November 14 this year.

Higher education department is the first to issue a formal letter instructing all universities and colleges to celebrate Nehru’s anniversary in a grand manner. School education department is likely to follow suit.

The celebrations aim to revive the legacy and philosophy of Nehru among students of colleges and universities.

Instructions issued by the HED said series of seminars based on Nehru’s philosophy should be organised all round the year. An expert of the subject and one prominent politician’s presence in the programme should be endured, it adds.

Topics for seminar suggested by HED includes Nehru and Secularism, Nehru and Democracy, his idea of India, education, industrialisation, making of modern India, his foreign policy, inculcation of scientific tamper among others.

The colleges and universities have been a given a free hand to design their own programmes and seminars. They are expected to prepare a calendar and send it to the higher officials.

Not only this, every university and college have to send a detailed report to academic section in directorate of the higher education detailing: number of students, teachers, researchers, local representatives present in programme.

Universities and colleges are also celebrating 150th anniversary of father of nation- Mahatma Gandhi at present.