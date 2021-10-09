Bhopal: Need to reduce dependence on coal for power generation: CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that every possible effort was necessary to reduce dependence on coal for power generation. Efforts at all levels were a must to enhance revenue, said the CM during a meeting of energy department regarding power supply for Rabi crops in Mantralaya, on Saturday. The state thermal power stations were facing coal crunch. The CM took the meeting regarding electricity supply in the Rabi season.

Discussions were held regarding availability of flexi plan, transformers and coal to ensure power supply in Rabi season. Discussion on the possibility of shifting the peak power demand to afternoon shift in Rabi season was also held, as the availability of solar power was maximum in the afternoon.

CM added that “If we ensure the supply of quality electricity, it will help common man develop mindset of paying electricity bills regularly.”

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the problem of dysfunctional or burnt transformers, CM ordered a study on failure rate of transformers.

CM has said that 10 hours supply of electricity should be made available to farmers for irrigation. For this, necessary arrangements should be ensured at each level. The state government was committed to provide electricity at affordable rates in the state. Solar energy was the energy source of the future, hence no stone should be left unturned in the installation of solar power plants. Necessary policy should be made to encourage setting up of plants up to one or two MW.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, principal secretary energy, new and renewable energy Sanjay Dubey and other officers were present in the meeting. Minister Tomar told the need for increase in departmental staff.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:31 PM IST