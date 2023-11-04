Bhopal: NCB Junior Intelligence Officers’ Training Begins

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The training of first batch of Narcotics Control Bureau Junior Intelligence Officers began at CAPT here on Monday. Director General of BPR&D, Balaji Srivastava, formally inaugurated the training session on Saturday.

Deputy Director General, NCB, Monika Batra, was present on the occasion. The 98 officers who hold the rank equivalent to sub inspector and were selected through SSC Common Graduate Level Exam 2022 will undergo training.

The comprehensive training for Junior Intelligence Officers will continue for 36 weeks with emphasis on induction training at CAPT, Bhopal. The initial period includes 17 weeks of subject-specific training, complemented by physical training and basic drill.

Additionally, there are three weeks allocated for weapon handling, firing practice and honing driving skills. Course director, BK Shrama, said training will commence on November 6 and will end on March 22, 2024. It will equip officers with skills and knowledge needed to excel in their crucial roles in NCB.

