Bhopal: NBA calls off stir after minister assures funds for building houses

BHOPAL: Activists of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) called off their six-day-old stir on Thursday after Narmada Valley Development Minister Surendra Singh Baghel assured them that eligible families would be given Rs 5.80 lakh to build houses.

Baghel held a meeting with the representatives of NBA at Narmada Bhawan and discussed about the water level of Sardar Sarovar dam and rehabilitation of the ousted people.

Baghel said the decisions taken by the previous government should be reviewed and monthly meetings of village-level committees of affected areas should be held.

He said the boatmen involved in arranging boats should be immediately given payment and fund for it has been allotted to districts.

Nevertheless, damage to the crop should be considered as natural calamity and payment should be made on priority basis, the minister said.

The companies will coordinate with the farmers whose lands have come under sub-merge zones for insurance claims, Baghel said.

The rehabilitated families affected by submergence lands will be given after a survey.

Additional chief secretary and Narmada Valley Development Corporation, vice-chairman, M Gopal Reddy, commissioner (field), Indore, Pavan Kumar Sharma, director (administration/rehabilitation) Sanjay Gupta, member, electricity, RP Malviya, Rajiv Kumar Suklikar, CK Patil, chief forest conservator SD Pateria and additional chief principal forest conservator Ashish Kumar Verma were present.