 Bhopal: ‘National Knowledge Sharing Workshop’ To Be Held On Monday
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of School Education, Government of India, in collaboration with the World Bank, is organizing a two-day 'National Knowledge Sharing Workshop' in Bhopal from September 30. This workshop is part of the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project, aimed at improving schools across the country.

Senior officials, including the Union Secretary of School Education and education secretaries from 17 states, including Madhya Pradesh, along with state project directors and other officials, will be present at the workshop.

The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had requested Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to assign Madhya Pradesh the responsibility of hosting this educational workshop as part of the vision for an educationally prosperous India under the National Education Policy.

Sanjay Goyal, Secretary of School Education, said that the workshop will be inaugurated on Monday morning by School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and Union Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar. On the first day, Monday, sessions will be held on ‘School-to-Work Transition’, and on the second day, Tuesday, discussions will focus on ‘Strengthening the Assessment System’.

