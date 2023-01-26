Bhopal : Nath hoisted tricolour at PCC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath hoisted the national flag at the State Congress Headquarters premises on Republic Day here on Thursday.

The ex CM extended greetings and best wishes to the Congress office bearers, lakhs of workers of the state and the people of the state on the occasion of Republic Day.

In his message addressed to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of 74th Republic Day, Nath said that Mahatma Gandhi fulfilled the "pledge to liberate India" from British slavery in 1947.

Independent India got the "geographic body of the country of India'' due to the strong will power of Sardar Patel and Dr. Bhimrao Ambeder's committee gave the blueprint of the principles and ideals on which the country has to follow, in the form of "Constitution" and independent India, facing internal and global challenges, in extreme lack of resources. The "pious work of taking the country forward" started with the firm concentration of Pandit Nehru.

Nath said that a sacred bond between the country and the countrymen, "Our Constitution - the Constitution of India" became the pride of our country on January 26, 1950. 73 years ago today, the country India presented the purpose of its formation and the way to walk in the form of a constitution and every Indian accepted it happily and started walking according to it.

According to the constitutional system of our country India, the journey of 73 years was unprecedented. We have left our unique and important mark on the world stage. We became the largest democracy and according to the culture and tradition of India, the roots of democracy get strengthened in the country. We strengthened socialist ideas for the betterment of the general public.

We ensured justice and freedom to the citizens of the country. We have continuously taken strong steps towards increasing the unity and brotherhood of the country. Provided equality of rights and opportunities to the citizens of the country.

Our country was run according to Indian culture and philosophy. But now the circumstances of the country are changing. Constitutional values and the constitutional system are being violated. The work is being done to make the Constitution ineffective and to make the constitutional institutions a "hollow toy".

The work is being done to make the democratic system unsuccessful, ousted and ineffective. Today, the system of governance "of the people, for the people and by the people" is being changed to the system of governance "of the person, for the person and by the person" in the country.

