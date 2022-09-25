Bhopal: Narmada Parikrama, Char Dham yatra in our very own city

Tableau of Narmada Parikrama at Bittan Market | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Now, Bhopalites can take ‘Narmada Parikrama’ in the state capital and that too by just covering a distance of 300 feet on foot around the holy water from river Narmada.

To experience a smaller version of the ‘Narmada Parikrama’ one has just to visit the Durga pandal at Bittan Market where a tableau on the theme has been built by the Durga Utsav Samiti, Bittan Market, this year. The samiti’s convener Hari Om Khatik told the Free Press that they have brought 10 tankers of Narmada water from Narmadapuram for the tableau.

The devotees can complete circumambulation of the holy river from its origin in Amarkantak to Bharuch, where it joins the Arabian Sea. Six prominent temples on the banks of the Narmada and their ghats have also been built. Khatik said that a 6-foot idol of Maa Narmada also forms part of the tableau. “After Navratri, we will install the idol at Bandrabhan,” he said.

The tableau will also include Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated on the Kailash Parvat and scenes of the birth and marriage of Ganesha and Kartikeya.

The tableau took 40 workers and three months to complete at a total cost of around Rs 50 lakh. Shri Narmada Puran will be recited at the venue every day from 10 am and Narmada aarti will also be performed. “We will hold a grand bhandara after Dussehra in which meals will be served to around 30,000 people”, he said.

Tableau of Kubereshwar Temple of Sehore at New Market in Bhopal | FP

-Kubereshwar Temple -The Vyapari Utsav Samiti, New Market has built a huge replica of the Kubereshwar Temple at Sehore. The 80-foot high and 90-foot wide tableau includes a 35-foot high Shivalinga with a 12-foot high Sheshnaag protecting it. Preacher Pandit Pradeep Mishra from Sehore will be giving his sermons at the venue. Around 25,000 rudraksha will be distributed at the pandal. Ravindra Singh, president of the Samiti, said that the devotees will also be able to see a 40-foot Shiva Baraat. The Durga idol in the pandal, spread over 2.5 lakh square feet, is 14-foot tall.

Durga Utsav Samiti, Vijay Market, Barkheda, has built a tableau, spread over an area of 65,000 square feet, depicting the Char Dham temples.

In Kotra Sultanabad, the devotees will be able to have a darshan of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, besides a model of fighter aircraft Rafale. At Tila Jamalpura, they will be able to witness Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean).

Organisers said that they expect a huge turnout at the Durga Pandals this year. “After two years, we are celebrating Navratri sans Covid restrictions,” said Khatik.