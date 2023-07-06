Bhopal: Names Of Rakesh, Ganesh Doing Rounds, Prahlad May Be Out

Ganesh Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reports about a possible reshuffle in the Union Cabinet have created a flutter in state politics. Since the assembly election is at hand, changes in the Union Cabinet is set to have an impact on the state. The names of two MPs from the state are doing the rounds for their induction into the central ministry. They are MPs from Satna Ganesh Singh and from Jabalpur Rakesh Singh.

There are reports that Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel may be shifted from the ministry to the party organisation. At a time when the talks about cabinet reshuffle are doing the rounds, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Patel met national party president of the BJP.

Patel may be made party’s national vice-president. Ganesh Singh, belonging to OBC, may be inducted into the ministry to maintain caste equation.

There are reports that the BJP is becoming weak in Vindhya region. This is the reason that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have visited Vindhya region.

Rakesh Singh |

The purpose of inducting Singh into the cabinet is to maintain the caste equation in the state.

Rakesh Singh may be inducted into the cabinet to strengthen the party in Mahakaushal region.

The probable changes in the party’s national organisation may have an impact on MP, too.

There may be some changes in the party organisation once Patel is shifted from the Union Cabinet to the party.

There are reports that Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar may be shifted from the ministry and sent to MP as the party’s state unit president.