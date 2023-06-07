Bhopal: NABARD’s Mango Fest 6.0 from June 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is going to organise the Mango Festival at its regional office, Bittan Market from June 8-12. The fest is being organised for the mango producing tribal farmers under NABARD Wadi projects. The fest will not only provide good quality and chemical-free mangoes to the city dwellers, but will also provide a market to these tribal farmers. Mango Festival 6.0 is a positive step in this series.

In the fest, different varieties of mangoes including Sundarja, Kesar, Chosa, Langda and Dussehri, produced from the different NABARD-supported Wadi projects in the state will be exhibited and put on sale. The mangoes will be directly sourced from the farmers’ fields and no chemicals are used for ripening of the produce.

In this scheme, fruit production is not the only objective, but it also includes sanitation, soil and water conservation, making barren land cultivable and empowering women.

Mango stalls will be set up at NABARD Regional Office, Bittan Market. All the city dwellers can visit here for chemical free mangoes. These stalls will open on June 08 from 11.00 am and will remain open till June 12.

Since, the year 2023 is being celebrated as International year of Millet (IYOM) hence in addition to mangoes, products of millets from the Wadis and NTFP products are also available to the residents of Bhopal city.

