Bhopal: NAAC inspection team asks Sarojini Naidu Girls College to conduct moré researches

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-member NAAC team has completed the assessment of Sarojini Naidu Government Post Graduate College.

The NAAC team had visited College on May 16-17. After viewing the facilities, it had expressed the need for more researches by students and faculty. The NAAC team visited NSC, NSS, museum, stitching centre, legal aid, arts department, astro science department etc.

The team interacted with girl students to know their views about facilities available in the college. The team members had also visited girls’ hostels.

Amid this, college authorities informed NAAC team about its achievements. The team was told that television actress Divyanka Trithapthi was college’s ex-student. Last year, a girl student cleared UPSC exams and became an IPS officer.

The College authorities had made preparations to get A++ grade in NAAC assessment. The college had received A grade in the last assessment.

“ This time, we are hoping that all our efforts to get A ++ in NAAC assessment will yield positive result,” said a college’s woman professor.

No principal

Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Post Graduate College does not have a principal as there is an incharge who looks after its management. “This is hampering its overall growth,” said a woman professor wishing anonymity.