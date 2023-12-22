Bhopal: Musical Santas, Christmas Trees With Lightings In Demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Christmas is round the corner and markets in the city are flooded with wide varieties of Christmas trees, Santa Claus, decorative items, coloured lights, delicious eatables for celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas trees, which are symbolic of birth and resurrection of Jesus, are available in wide variety. There are snow trees, pine trees and others. The height of Christmas trees on display ranges from one foot to 15 feet. They are tastefully decorated with stars, bells, coloured lights, tinsel and baubles. The trees are priced from Rs 100 to Rs 15,000.

Santa Clauses are available in two varieties - fibre and soft toys. The smallest one is just a foot in height while the tallest one is life-size. Holding a trumpet in his hand, the musical 6-foot Santa costs Rs 18,000. It is made of fibre. Owner of Archies Shop at 10 No Market, Ravi Khatwani, said Santas and Christmas trees taller than 5 feet are generally brought by restaurants, hotels, offices. “For homes, people go for smaller items,” he said. Things for decorating Christmas trees and bright red Santa dresses are on sale as also strings of coloured lights. Aroma candles are another attraction. They are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 1,500.

Ankita Rastogi, an artist from Art Kreation, Bhopal, has used 100 Pipers whiskey lids to make Christmas decor. “Why buy expensive things from the market when we can easily recycle things available at home to make nice decorative items?” she said.