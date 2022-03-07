Bhopal: Music, spiritualism can give peace to people, says Kailash Kher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spiritualism and music can de-stress the people, said playback singer Kailash Kher at an event in the city on Sunday. I want to present a mix of spiritualism and music to give mental peace to people, he said.

The well-known Sufi singer was speaking at a function organised by the Bhopal chapter of the Public Relations Society of India to mark International Womenís Day at city hotel on Sunday.

He said that India progressed a lot but that has not translated into peace and happiness for the people. 'Everyone seems to be stressed and suffering from physical and mental ailments,' he said. Kher said that this situation was partly the result of blindly aping the western nations and culture.

Agriculture minister Kamal Patel and medical education minister Vishvas Sarang were the chief guests at the programme. Actor and music director from Mumbai Suhela Kapoor, journalist Rekhan Khan, actor Akriti Singh, journalist Girija Shankar, Rabindranath Tagore University chancellor Santosh Chaube were among other guests. Akriti Singhís film Eight Down Toofan Mail was screened in the first session. Akriti also answered queries of the audience about the film.

Women achievers feted with Achala, Udita Samman

Suhaila Kapoor, Rekha Khan, Reena Pareek, Aakriti Singh, Ayesha Eman Dr. Swati Jaywant Rao Boote, Shaini K S , Manju Mehta Manisha Sharma, Prof. Bhavna Pathak, Monika Jain, Shruti Kushwaha, Prarthana Mishra, Shraddha Chobey, Smriti Shukla, and Sonal Bhardwaj were feted with Achala Samman respectively. Diya Choudhary, Prashansha Gupta, Tasneem Khan, Vishakha Rajurkar Raj, Preeta Upadhyay, Asha Sharma, Daksha Vedkar, Manisha Dhanwani, Neelam Gurve, Prerna Mishra, Neha Soni, Archana Sharma and Renuka Rathore were feted with Udita Samman respectively.

