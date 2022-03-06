Bhopal: Admit Ukraine-returned students to Indian medical colleges at govt expense, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh, a Congress MP, has urged that students returning from the war-torn Ukraine be admitted to several government and private medical institutes in India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Singh said that the families of these students had already spent a significant amount of money on their admission to medical institutes in Ukraine, and urged that the government pay the students' fees.

"The Centre should make a special plan to provide admission to the medical students returning from war-torn Ukraine in MBBS courses in various private and government colleges of the country by relaxing the rules in the interest of the country and public , the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.





The infrastructure of various medical colleges and institutions in Ukraine has already been destroyed in the Russian attack, he said.





Singh expressed hope that the Centre will take a decision in this regard and dispel the uncertainty about the future of these students.



Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:49 PM IST