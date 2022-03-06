Bhopal: Admit Ukraine-returned students to Indian medical colleges at govt expense, says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh, a Congress MP, has urged that students returning from the war-torn Ukraine be admitted to several government and private medical institutes in India.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Singh said that the families of these students had already spent a significant amount of money on their admission to medical institutes in Ukraine, and urged that the government pay the students' fees.
"The Centre should make a special plan to provide admission to the medical students returning from war-torn Ukraine in MBBS courses in various private and government colleges of the country by relaxing the rules in the interest of the country and public , the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.
The infrastructure of various medical colleges and institutions in Ukraine has already been destroyed in the Russian attack, he said.
Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
Singh expressed hope that the Centre will take a decision in this regard and dispel the uncertainty about the future of these students.