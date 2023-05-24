Bhopal: Murder accused on the run arrested from Dewas

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chunabhatti police swooped down on a man who murdered a person by beating him to death over monetary dispute on Tuesday. The accused apprehended within 3 hours of committing the crime.

According to Chunabhatti police, Ghanshyam Rajak approached Chunabhatti police on Tuesday, stating that his son-in-law Mukesh Malviya had visited his house in Chhatrapati Shivaji colony the same day. He had borrowed Rs 1,500 from his neighbour Pramod Rathore over which Rathore had a scuffle.

Rathore thrashed Malviya so brutally that he died. The police registered a case and began hunting for Rathore, a driver. The police came to know that he left for Indore. The Dewas police were alerted who arrested Rathore and handed them over to Chunabhatti police. He confessed to killing Malviya, after which he was taken into custody, the police said.

Meanwhile, in Umaria district, three persons were killed and 15-20 others injured when a bus overturned at Ghangri overbridge in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcycle, divisional commissioner (Rewa division) Rajiv Sharma said. The bus was carrying people to attend a programme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bharola, officials said.