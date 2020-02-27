Bhopal Municipal Corporation under administrator: Sans corporators problems go unnoticed, unaddressed

BHOPAL: Civic problems like damage of the water supply pipe lines are unnoticed for many days in the state capital. Similarly, many civic problems are not being addressed as corporators are not raising the issue at ward office before officials. Reason: their tenure came to end and administrator took over charge.

After Parishad of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) came to end and administrator took over charge. BMC administration lacks feedback of civic problems in the state capital. BMC’s Parishad tenure came to end on February 18.

Water supply line at Bharat Talkies is damaged for the last couple of days and gallons of water wasted on road in Bhopal Talkies. According to locals corporators would have raised the issue at ward office the same day and damage would have repaired same day by the evening.

But as corporators tenure came to end, corporators are busy in their political party office to establish their closeness with their political bosses, civic problems are unsolved and unaddressed.

Earlier, residents used to bring the issue into knowledge of corporators and they used to intimate the problem to officials concerned. But now as corporators are not taking interest in addressing civic problems, officials are not aware about the ground reality, people are facing brunt of it.

‘People do not have mobile numbers of officials’

Ex-MIC member Kewal Mishra said, “It is true that BMC officials are least bother about the civic problems. Corporator used to raise the issue at ward office to get the problems redressed but now, it is not happening and people facing brunt of indifferent attitude of officials as the people do not have mobile number of officials.”