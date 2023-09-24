Bhopal: Multi-Aircraft To Fly Past Over Upper Lake To Mark The 91st Anniversary Of Air Force On Sept 30

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty fighter planes landed at Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday to participate in multi-aircraft fly past over Upper Lake to mark the 91st anniversary of Air Force. Roaring sounds of the fighter planes hovering over the Upper Lake on Sunday noon took people by surprise. People on VIP Road, Lake View Road were amazed to see a number of fighter planes over the city skyline.

Director Airport Ramji Awasthi told Free Press,”Around 40 planes landed at Bhopal for the flypast to be organised on September 30 to celebrate the Air Force 91st anniversary. All the arrangements have been made for the event.” The full dress rehearsal for the fly past will be held on Sept 28, while the practice for the show will be held on Sept 26 and 27 .

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be among those gracing the ceremony. Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari , Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, senior officials of the Air Force and civilians will be present on the occasion. Beside Rafel and Sukhoi, fighter aircrafts like Su-30, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, helicopters Chinook, Mi-17 V5, Chetak, ALH and transport aircraft C130 and IL-78 will participate in the air show.

The event will see awe-inspiring performances by Suryakiran Aerobatic team, Sarang helicopter display team and Akash Ganga team.

