Bhopal: Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana extended till March 2024

BHOPAL: The Cabinet has †extended the period of Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana till March 2024 to promote agriculture in the state. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Many pro-farmer decisions were taken at the meeting. The Cabinet approved the sale of Shahdol bus depot land.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the use of solar pumps will boost the agriculture sector in the state. All the farmers of the state are eligible under the Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana, which will be implemented on priority even in those remote areas where electricity infrastructure development has†yet to be†done by the power distribution companies.

Under this scheme 5 HPDC pumps will be used and both AC and D.C. pumps with more capacity will be used.

The Council of Ministers approved the††tender bid of Rs 11.33 crore of the H-1 tenderer, e-auction bid the highest in the tender issued for the disposal of Shahdol Bus Depot asset located at 5 Gortara Road, District Shahdol and took the decision to allow the district collector to execute the contract/registry for the disposal of the assets after 100 percent of the tender bid price is deposited by the tenderer.