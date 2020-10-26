Bhopal: Mr Bantadhar remote-controlled Congress government, Nath was CM only on paper, says Uma Bharti

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath may have been made the chief minister of the Congress government, but Mr Banthadhar remote-controlled the government, said former chief minister Uma Bharti.

Mr Bantadhar was the chief minister of MP for ten years before 2003, but did not do any development work for the state.

She made the above statement at a meeting in Bilhara, Surkhi constituency, on Monday.

MPCC president Kamal Nath could not imagine the Congress would form after the assembly elections in 2018, she said.

Therefore, the Congress made tall promises to voters, but it could not fulfill them after forming the government by chance, she said.

Nevertheless, the government fell, and the party itself was responsible for that, she said.

Nonetheless, the BJP had no role in toppling the Congress government, she said.

She also addressed meetings at Sanchet in Sanchi and at Bamhori and Bakswaha in Bada Malhera constituency.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is running government the way she formed it, Bharti said.

In 2003, the BJP formed the government and she was made the chief minister, but she had to leave the post, Bharti said.

Nevertheless, she was not removed but she herself resigned from the post, she said.

The BJP will rule the state for another 20 years, she said, adding that and Narendra Modi will remain Prime Minister for 20 years.

She said that when Govind Singh Rajput joined the BJP she was very happy and that the BJP never splits any party.

The ministers and legislators of the Congress were responsible for toppling the Congress government, she said. She said the Congress candidates would lose their deposits in the by-elections, because the party has lost a campaigner like Jyotiraditya Scindia.