Bhopal: MPHRC asks DGP, IG Rewa to submit report in Sidhi journalist atrocity case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Right Commission has taken cognizance of the Sidhi journalist atrocity case and asked the Director General of Police (DGP), IG Rewa to submit a detailed report within one week, said the officials on Friday.

Earlier, police station in-charge Kotwali Manoj Soni and sub inspector Abhishek Singh Parihar- were attached with police lines after a video went viral in social media claiming that a group of YouTubers including a journalist were arrested and stripped down to their undergarments by Sidhi police.

In the photo that has been shared along with the post, eight men are seen standing against the wall, half-naked in their undergarments. The incident allegedly happened on April 2 in Sidhi district.

Journalist and YouTuber Kanishk Tiwari, who has been identified in the photo, had gone to cover the arrest of theatre artist Neeraj Kunder who was arrested for allegedly making indecent remarks about BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and his son Guru Dutt using a fake ID.

Neeraj Kunder is the director of Indravati Natya Samiti in Sidhi district, and has reportedly been working to save the art of Vindhyas. As per reports, Kunder had created a fake Facebook ID in the name of Anurag Mishra. Upon his arrest, many people, including Kunder's parents and Tiwari, had gone to the police station.

Another theatre artist Narendra Bahadur Singh, who had gone to the police station in support of Neeraj Kunder, alleged that they were all beaten up and asked to strip. Journalist Kanishk Tiwari was also beaten up. He has exposed scams by the local police as well MLA Kedarnath Shukla, and he too faced their ire.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:33 PM IST