Bhopal: Congress burns effigy of Big B for his silence on rising prices

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As part of their campaign against rising prices, Congress workers burnt an effigy of Amitabh Bachhan on Friday. Congress MLA PC Sharma and other workers were present.

Talking to media, Sharma said that the veteran actor used to tweet against rising prices during UPA rule but now during the BJP regime he is tight lipped.

“Amitabh Bachhan was very vocal earlier when prices of petrol used to increase but today when prices of petrol, diesel, gas and all essential commodities are being increased on a daily basis- he is mum. He does not trouble his fingers either to tweet on inflation,” said Sharma.

The price rise of rupee one or so was termed draconian then and today when every other day prices of fuel increase by 80 paisa these people are quite on it. It is a matter of shame, he added.

Sharma said that Congress will continue with its campaign against inflation and make common people aware as to how prices are increasing because of the government's will.

“Government can control inflation but is not doing so to fill the pockets of its selected friends,” said the former minister and Congress MLA Sharma.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:14 PM IST