Bhopal: MP to have Youth policy, institute Youth Award: CM Shivraj

CM at Yuva Mahapanchayat | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Saturday announced that a new youth policy of Madhya Pradesh will be chalked out shortly.

And the policy will be implemented in the state from Youth Day which falls on January 12 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he added.

Chouhan was speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day ‘Yuva Mahapanchayat,’ at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh government organised the event for the first time to mark the 116th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad.

He further announced to establish a ‘Youth Award’. The award will be given to creative youth or an organisation. “We will prepare a draft for this too,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that ‘Yuva Panchayat’ will now be organised every year for 2-3 days and a Youth Advisory Council will be formed in Madhya Pradesh. “We will select youth from NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Scout Guide, Jan Abhiyan Parishad and student unions for the council,” he said.

Chouhan said winners of district youth panchayat will be sent to international borders under ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam Yojana’ to inculcate the feelings of patriotism among the youth.

Besides that, he said that a big statue of Chandrashekhar Azad will be installed in Bhopal. “For now, we will install the statue at Shaurya Smarak. But later when the idol of Chandrashekhar Azad is installed, then this soil which was collected from his birthplace Bhavra in Alirajpur district will be used to make its base,” Chouhan added.

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur also interacted with youths who were present in large numbers virtually. Thakur couldn’t attend the function physically because of the cancellation of his flight due to rain.

Former UNEP ED Eric Solheim who was present as special guest also appealed to youths to make MP as a nature state. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia presided over the event.