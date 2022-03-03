Bhopal: MP government puts its seal on closure of CPA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has approved the closure of Capital Project Authority (CPA). The chapter of CPA is going to close on March 31, official sources said.

The decision in this regard was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Now that the existence of CPA is set to end, the public works department (PWD) will take over the construction of roads and government buildings, sources said.

Similarly, 7 parks being managed by CPA have been handed over to the Forest Department.

“The works related to Gas Tragedy relief have been transferred to Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department,” an official said.

He further added that those employees who are working deputations would be returned to their department, while other employees of CPA would be transferred to the PWD department.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while expressing concern over the pathetic conditions of Bhopal’s in August 2021, had announced that CPA would be closed.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 04:19 PM IST