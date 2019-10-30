Bhopal: MP Foundation Day Special; Father’s name is Madhya Pradesh, names son as Bhopal

BHOPAL: On the eve of 64th foundation of Madhya Pradesh we introduce you to another Madhya Pradesh who is only 34 years old.

Madhya Pradesh teaches Geography in Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Govt. PG College Jhabua. Yes, Madhya Pradesh here is a name of a person. No wonder, he has named his son after capital of MP, Bhopal.

‘Pita Rajya to Putra Rajdhani (If father is the state, then son is the capital),’ proudly says the father Madhya Pradesh Singh Amlawar. How did you get this name and he narrates a story.

‘We are nine brothers and sisters. I am the youngest of all. My father Madan Singh Amlawar is an illiterate man. He was rebuked by a government official for no fault of his. It was then he decided to name his youngest one as Madhya Pradesh- so that officials take the name with reverence,’ said MP Singh.

‘No one believes my name when I tell them for the first time. It happened when I filled the form for class 10 and 12 board. I had to put in extra efforts producing all documents to satisfy the officials concerned,’ said MP.

Later when I was pursuing my M.Phil degree, my teachers at Devi Ahilya University, Indore, demonstrated great respect for my name and also the story behind the name, he added.

‘I was surprised to hear the name and I didn’t believe him. Then he showed me his Aadhar card and the driving license. Now I feel proud of my husband and his name,’ said his wife Kiran.

Madhya Pradesh Amlawar has a daughter named Prakriti and three year old son- that he has named Bhopal Singh. Explaining about names, he said that as he teaches geography subject therefore he has named his daughter Prakriti.

‘I had decided names for my daughter and son even before they were born. Prakriti for daughter and Bhopal for son,’ said MP.

Another feature in story of Madhya Pradesh is that he was born on September 5- the day celebrated as Teacher’s Day. ‘It is no coincidence. Even the Almighty wanted me to carve my career into teaching therefore I was born on Teachers’ Day and I am happy I am pursuing career in education,’ said Madhya Pradesh Singh Amlawar, who works as a guest faculty in Jhabua government college.