Bhopal: ‘MP can Rs 41 lakh crore economy if government focuses on certain areas’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s economy has revived after corona pandemic. Madhya Pradesh is now a Rs 11 lakh crore economy.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance & Policy Analysis and MP State Policy and Planning Commission has submitted a proposal, stating that Madhya Pradesh can become Rs 41 lakh crore economy if attention is paid to certain sectors.

“ We have given 150-page report and a roadmap to state government over how state’s economy can become economy of Rs 41 lakh crore by 2025-26. To achieveit, work has to be done on five identified sectors in rigorous manner,” Vice-Chairman of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance & Policy Analysis and MP State Policy and Planning Commission, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi told Free Press.

The five identified areas are - amassing appropriate and correct statistics, strengthening market connect of agriculture, infrastructure and industrial development, quality education, ensuring better nutrition and health.

Talking about importance of having accurate data, he said, “Field data helps in understanding scenario accurately. State government’s decision to form statistical department is laudable. No other state in the country has a statistical commission.”

He laid emphasis on good connectivity for export and import of agriculture goods and to increase shelf life of agri produce. This will increase farmers’ income, he said.

As for agriculture, he advocated adopting alternative crops like millet, medicinal plants, aromatic plants, horticulture etc. He said instead of paddy farming, farmers should opt for other crops.

Paddy fields remain waterlogged for long period and produce methane gas. As farmers remain exposed to paddy fields and inhale methane gas, they develop respiratory and other problems that may prove fatal.

Adding that wellness index should be part of GDP calculation, he suggested that government should ensure quality education in primary schools in villages.

Industrial sector is changing and needs appropriate skills. Under infrastructure and industrial development, manufacturing has to be increased.

