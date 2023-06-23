Bhopal: MP BJP President VD Sharma Labels Kamal Nath's 'Wanted' Posters 'Internal Conflict', Says 'BJP Has Nothing To Do With It'

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “All of this has nothing to do with BJP. This is Congress’ internal conflict,” said BJP State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma speaking about Kamal Nath’s objectionable posters calling him 'Corruption Nath' pasted in Bhopal's Manisha Market on Friday.

The state president also accused the Congress of nepotism saying, “If the QR code on the posters of Kamal Nath reveals all of his corruptions, what does it have to do with BJP? It’s the internal conflict of Congress, which persists everywhere."

Later, Sharma speaking of the BJP said, “BJP follows positive politics. We are concerned about development and we have brought development to the state. I can say that proudly.”

“We have worked on everything, roads, electricity, water supply, welfare schemes for needy, woman empowerment, all under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” he added.