Bhopal: Movie 'Bhor' will join the race for Oscars, says producer Anjani Kumar Singh

A movie 'Bhor' will join the race for Oscars, says its producer Anjani Kumar Singh.
He was interacting with media persons in the city on Monday. The 91-minute film depicts the struggle of a man belonging to the extremely backward musahar caste of Bihar for a toilet. The film also talks about casteism, child marriage, problems of migrants etc.
The film, produced by Gyanesh Film Productions, Indore and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, released on February 5 on Max Player. It is shortly going to be streamed on Hotstar, too.
Singh said that the film was well-received by the critics and the audience both. "It had been screened in more than 30 national and international festivals and received appreciation everywhere. We received standing ovations at the Cairo Film Festival," he said.
'Bhor' was shot at villages in the Nalanda district of Bihar, Delhi, Indore, Dewas. " 70 % of the shooting was done in Bihar," he said. The shooting and post-production work was over by 2018 however due to some reasons the release of the film was delayed. The film, he said, cost him Rs 4 crore to produce. He said that he is planning to produce a sequel to the film, the shooting for which would begin in October.
