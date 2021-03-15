Bhopal: Movie 'Bhor' will join the race for Oscars, says producer Anjani Kumar Singh

Singh said that the film was well-received by the critics and the audience both. "It had been screened in more than 30 national and international festivals and received appreciation everywhere. We received standing ovations at the Cairo Film Festival," he said.

'Bhor' was shot at villages in the Nalanda district of Bihar, Delhi, Indore, Dewas. " 70 % of the shooting was done in Bihar," he said. The shooting and post-production work was over by 2018 however due to some reasons the release of the film was delayed. The film, he said, cost him Rs 4 crore to produce. He said that he is planning to produce a sequel to the film, the shooting for which would begin in October.