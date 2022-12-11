e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Morar, Shivana, Mandakini under National River Conservation Project

Bhopal: Morar, Shivana, Mandakini under National River Conservation Project

Concern raised over exclusion of Narmada

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three rivers - Morar, Shivana and Mandakini - have been included in National River Conservation Project. A sum of Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for conservation of Morar, Shivana and Mandakini rivers in three years, according to reply tabled in Lok Sabha on December 8, 2022.

National River Conservation Project is an ambitious scheme for the conservation of rivers in country in which 38 rivers of 16 states have been included.

Meanwhile, Nagrik Upbhokta Manch has expressed concern over exclusion major rivers like Narmada under the project.

The organisation members have expressed mailed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Pollution Control Board, demanding inclusion of Narmada river in the project.

Manch convener Manish Sharma told Free Press that the central government had identified 21 rivers of Madhya Pradesh but finally three rivers were chosen as most polluted in Madhya Pradesh.

Important schemes like construction, construction of crematorium, tree plantation, schemes to prevent waste of cities, afforestation and biodiversity conservation etc are being implemented.

About a dozen petitions are pending in Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, Bhopal, for conservation of other rivers.

article-image

