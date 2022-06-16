e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Monsoon enters state; to hit city soon

Earlier, Bhopal experienced moderate pre-monsoon rain on Thursday evening providing the much needed relief from sweltering heat in the state capital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long-awaited monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. It arrived through Khandwa, Burhanpur and Betul side and within three days, it will arrive in the city, according to meteorological department’s senior officer PK Saha.

Throughout the day, it was sunny but by evening, it turned cloudy. People trouped to Boat Club to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershower in various divisions like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Chambal and Rewa. Similarly, districts like Anuppur, Shahdol, Narsingpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Niwari are expected to experience rain and thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Narainganj and Tamia recorded 7cm rainfall each while Pannagar recorded 6cm rainfall. Similarly, Balaghat recorded 5cm and Multai recorded 4cm rainfall.

According to the meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation is over south-west Rajasthan. A trough extends from this cyclonic circulation to central parts of Arabian Sea. Another trough extends from north-west Uttar Pradesh to Assam across Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Similarly, a cyclonic circulation is over south-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of Sri Lanka. A trough is extending from Bihar to coastal Andhra Pradesh across east Madhya Pradesh.

Scattered or light to moderate rain occurred over Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells is possible over east Madhya Pradesh. Light rain is possible over west Madhya Pradesh.

