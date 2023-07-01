Bhopal: Modi To Interact With Tribal People Sitting On Khatiya | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is again visiting the state on Saturday. After arriving at Shahdol at 3pm, he will take part in two events. He will launch Sickle Cell Eradication Mission for 17 states and hold talks with the four tribal communities in Parkiya village.

He was to go to Shahdol on June 27, but because of heavy rain, his programme was put off to July 1. In Parkiya village, Moti will sit on Khatiyas and talk to the tribal people.

Women of the self-help groups and the footballers who have earned a name for the state have been called to Parkiya to hold talks with the Prime Minister.

He will discuss the issues related to Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act with the tribal people. Modi will also interact with the important tribal leaders of Vindhya region.

During his interaction with tribal people, Modi will take feedback on the work being done by his government and inform them about the welfare schemes launched by the Central Government.

Modi’s trip to Shahdol is considered important, since the BJP is trying to bring the tribal people to its fold.