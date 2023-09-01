Bhopal: MMPCB Collects Water Samples From Kaliasot-Kerwa Reservoirs To Check Sewage Release

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, MP pollution control board (MPPCB) has collected water samples from seven sites of Kaliasot River and catchment areas of Kaliasot-Kerwa dam. NGT in its order on August 18 had instructed against illegal construction in the river bed, encroachment and sewage release in catchment of Kaliasot –Kerwa dams.

Water resources department (WRD) has already begun demarcation of full tank level (FTL) pillars to check illegal constructions in the catchment areas and the river bed.

According to NGT activists and petitioners Dr SC Pandey and Rashid Noor Khan, with growing illegal constructions in the catchment area, sewage is released in water bodies of Kaliasot-Kerwa dam. Non-stop illegal constructions are on the rise in catchment areas leading to the release of sewage in water bodies. It led to water pollution in these water bodies of the state capital.

According to the pollution board, samples are analysed for parameters such as pH, temperature, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, BOD, nitrate, nitrite, fecal coliform, total coliform, sulphate, sodium, total dissolved solids, total suspended turbidity, phenolphthalin alkalinity, total alkalinity, chloride, COD, total nitrogen, ammonia, hardness, calcium solids, phosphate, boron, magnesium, potassium and fluoride.

The water quality status is assessed based on the previous and current water quality analysis results and compared with the prescribed standards. There are two reservoirs namely Kerwa and Kaliasot. They are distinct water bodies having separate catchment areas. There are three villages namely Mindora, Mindori and Kaushalpura in the catchment area of the Kerwa reservoir.

MP pollution control board officer Brijesh Sharma informed Free Press, ‘We have taken water samples from seven places to check water quality from Kaliasot-Kerwa reservoirs. It will help us to know whether sewage is being released in the catchment area of these two reservoirs of Kaliasot-Kerwa as per NGT order. NGT activists alleged that sewage is being released in water bodies in Kaliasot-Kerwa catchment areas.’

