 Bhopal: 20 Yrs Imprisonment Awarded In POCSO
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court, on Thursday convicted a man awarding him 20 years imprisonment in connection with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). ADJ Rashmi Mishra passed the order.

According to special prosecution officers Dipti Patel and Versha Katare, the victim’s parents had informed Jahangirabad police that accused Pawan Yadav had taken the victim to his home on April 2, 2017 and outraged her modesty. Pawan also made her video and threatened to upload in social media if she disclosed it to anyone. After this, the accused made physical relationship with the victim. Ultimately, she went to her sister. After returning from her sister’s place, she disclosed the incident to her mother. A case was registered against Pawan under 363,376(3), 506(2)m, 5L/6 of the POCSO Act. A case was also registered under Section 66 –e of the IT Act.

Public prosecution officers said that in addition to 20 years imprisonment, the accused has also been awarded a 1 year rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in Section 363 and 506(2)of the IPC each and 3 years’ RI under the IT Act.

