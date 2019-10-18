Bhopal: MLA’s brother jumps to death in Kaliyasot dam

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old brother of Panshana MLA committed suicide by jumping into Kaliyasot dam on Thursday. The body was fished out on Friday. Chandrapal Dangore had gone missing on Thursday morning. The Chandrapal worked with Mandi Board here and lived with a 1-year-old son and his wife at a rented accommodation in Kolar’s area Mandakini Colony. Chandrapal brother Ram Dangore is MLA from Pandhana constituency in Khandwa district.

Chandrapal had gone to bring milk on his bike on Thursday morning around 8 am but did not return even after an hour. When he did not turn up till afternoon, his wife and landlord went to file a missing person complaint at Kolar police station. Around 4 pm, the police found his bike parked near Kaliyasot dam and clothes being dumped near the two-wheeler.

The divers of SDERF and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) were pressed into the search and rescue work but they failed to find the body till late night. The search operation was resumed early in the morning and the body was found floating in waters.

Chunabhatti police have registered a case. The family is clueless about the reason that drove him to take the extreme step. Chandrapal’s relatives are not ready to believe that he ended his life and are demanding a thorough investigation into the case.

SHO Kolar Anil Vajpayee said that the missing complaint was filed in afternoon and thereafter the message relayed to nearby police stations. We were informed about his bike and clothes being found near Kaliyasot Dam and within a few hours a search operation was launched.