Bhopal: Mistaken Beauty is about transgender people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A feature film, Mistaken Beauty, based on the life of transgender people, will be shot at different locations in the city over next six days. The film’s entire cast is from Bhopal.

A muhurt function of an hour-long film was organised at a city hotel on Sunday. Theatre director-actor Alok Chatterjee is playing the lead role in the film - that of the guru of eunuchs.

“It is a fantastic role,” he said recalling that way back in 1993, he had played the role of a transgender, Vita, in Mcchakatika, directed by BB Karanth. “After 28 years, I am again getting to play the role of a transgender though in a different media,” he said.

The film sends out the message that like men and women, the transgender people, too, can handle any job. But society doesn’t give them opportunities and most of them end up as sex workers.

Produced by Era Films, Mistaken Beauty is directed by Mujahid Siddiqui, also from Bhopal. The script is written by Adam Baloch.

Mujahid said life is a struggle for eunuchs. “And that is what we are trying to portray in the film,” he said. He said that the film will be screened at different national and international film festivals.

Godan, who is essaying the role of the chief protagonist, said that his character falls in love with a eunuch. Sameeksha, who is playing the role of eunuch, said that she met and interacted with scores of eunuchs to understand their lifestyle. “Like others, they too feel proud of their beauty,” she said.

