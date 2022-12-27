Bhopal: Minor tribal girl raped, accused arrested

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old tribal girl was raped under Bilkhriya police station area in September this year. The police registered the case on Monday late evening. On Tuesday, the police arrested the accused.

According to police, the victim had left studies after studying till class 8 following financial problem in the family. Accused Sonu Thakur offered her bike ride on September 26 this year. Allegedly, the accused took the girl in the jungle and raped her.

Recently, the accused again approached to the girl and asked to come with him in the jungle. When the girl objected, he threatened her. The girl reported the matter to her family.

The family approached the police and the police have registered the case under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act, Sections of SC/ST Atrocity (Prevention) Act and have arrested the accused.