Bhopal: Government hospitals, AIIMS conduct mock drill for Covid preparations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mock drill to check preparations to fight Covid for was conducted at various government hospitals, AIIMS, Bhopal on Tuesday.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang took part in the mock drill of medical facilities at Hamidia Hospital, health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary at district hospital in Sehore on Tuesday. A team of medical experts led by director conducted mock drill at AIIMS.

It has 30 MT capacity of Liquid Medical Oxygen and 1000 litrrs/minute PSA Oxygen generation plant. Genome sequencing along with RT-PCR Covid sampling is also available.

At Hamidia Hospital, oxygen plant was also tested during the corona mock drill. Mock drill also held at JP Hospital, Community Health Centre in Kolar.

Arrangements have been made for 24-hour monitoring of oxygen plant through GPS system due to which oxygen can be provided even before there is a shortage of liquid oxygen.

About 43,000 beds are available in the state for the treatment of corona patients. They include 200 beds at Hamidia Hospital, Sarang added.

Similarly, health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said, “I found everything in order at district hospital. CT scan, availability of medicines, and other facilities are functional.”

According to health department, total oxygen concentrators are 1788, D-type cylinders are 4426 and E-type cylinders are 1610 at government medical colleges.