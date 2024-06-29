Bhopal: Minor Raped By Mom's Acquaintance, Survivor Conceives

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her mother repeatedly in past few months. The incident came to light when the girl became pregnant.

A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run. Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the girl’s father had separated from her mother who lived with her daughter and two sons. Her mother got acquainted with a man two years ago who used to assist her mother in daily work.

As the girl’s mother was suffering from serious disease, she used to visit the hospital frequently. In March this year, her mother had gone to hospital. Her acquaintance visited home and on finding her alone, he allegedly raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences and told her to stay mum about the incident. He repeated the act numerous times till mid June.

Recently, when the girl complained of stomach ache, her mother took her to the doctor who told her that the girl was pregnant. When the girl’s mother counselled her, she narrated her ordeal. A rape case was lodged at Nishatpura police station on Saturday. Efforts are on to trace the accused.