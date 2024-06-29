 MP: ED Bhopal Has Provisionally Attached Immovable Properties Worth Rs 26.53 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: ED Bhopal Has Provisionally Attached Immovable Properties Worth Rs 26.53 Crore

MP: ED Bhopal Has Provisionally Attached Immovable Properties Worth Rs 26.53 Crore

Total 34 properties in the name of group companies were identified in the district of Indore, Ratlam and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and Akola in Maharashtra, these properties amounting to Rs. 26.53 Crore has been attached.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 26.53 Crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case of M/s Narayan Niryat India Pvt Ltd and others said the officials on Friday.

Total 34 properties in the name of group companies were identified in the district of Indore, Ratlam and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and Akola in Maharashtra, these properties amounting to Rs. 26.53 Crore has been attached.

Read Also
What Is The ED Case Against Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren? All You Need To Know
article-image

ED investigation revealed that during the period of 2011 to 2013 the company and its directors Kailash Chandra Garg and others have availed Credit facility totaling to approx Rs. 110.50 Crores in form of Letter of Credit (LC) and Export Packing Credit (EPC) from consortium of banks namely UCO bank (lead bank), Corporation Bank (merged with Union bank of India) and Punjab National Bank.

In the investigations it is revealed that the company didn’t utilize the fund for the purpose for which it was sanctioned and submitted fraudulent documents for availing the loan from consortium of banks.

Read Also
Mumbai: EOW And ED Clash Over Closure Of ₹25,000 Crore MSCB Scam Case, Special Court To Decide
article-image

The company defrauded the said banks and diverted the amounts to various associates/sister concern companies namely without transacting any goods.

ED investigation revealed that the diverted loan amount was used for the purchase of immovable properties in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the name of the group companies.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ED Bhopal Has Provisionally Attached Immovable Properties Worth Rs 26.53 Crore

MP: ED Bhopal Has Provisionally Attached Immovable Properties Worth Rs 26.53 Crore

Bhopal: Several City Madrasas Not Adhering To Mandatory MP Board Syllabus

Bhopal: Several City Madrasas Not Adhering To Mandatory MP Board Syllabus

Orange Alert In MP: Heavy Rain Likely In Several Districts In Next Couple Of Days

Orange Alert In MP: Heavy Rain Likely In Several Districts In Next Couple Of Days

Madhya Pradesh: BMC's Spot Waste Segregation Campaign In Two More Wards

Madhya Pradesh: BMC's Spot Waste Segregation Campaign In Two More Wards

MP: Petition In NGT Seeks Protection Of Tiger Movement Territory In Chandanpura

MP: Petition In NGT Seeks Protection Of Tiger Movement Territory In Chandanpura