Bhopal News: Lift, Networking Delays Hold Up Shift To Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s New Head Quarter | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The relocation of offices to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) newly constructed headquarters has run into hurdles, with lifts yet to be made operational and computer networking work still incomplete.

As a result, the shifting process has become a major challenge and so far only one department has fully moved in. Cabins for members of the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) have also not been finalized, leading to objections from some members over space allocation.

Although all departments were scheduled to begin shifting to the new building from Monday, only the electricity department has transferred its files and staff. Employees of this department have started working from their desks in the new headquarters.

Staff from the pension and public relations department visited the building to inspect their allotted spaces and their files are likely to be moved from Tuesday. However, departments allotted the fifth to eighth floors have clearly said that they would not relocate until the lifts are functional.

The complex includes a basement, ground floor and eight additional floors, with a central 27-metre-high block and two adjoining four-storey blocks. An open space has been designed at the centre of the main building.

Despite completion of the structure, basic facilities remain unfinished. Lifts are non-operational, dust is visible across staircases and floors and furniture is stacked in corridors. The revenue department has been allotted space on the third floor, but arrangements are still incomplete.