 Bhopal News: Boy’s Gunshot Death Cartridges Seized, Illegal Arms Supply Angle Under Scanner
The case is connected with the mysterious death of Ibrahim, a third-grade student who sustained a gunshot injury to the temple under mysterious circumstances and later died during treatment in Kamla Nehru Hospital. While the post-mortem report has provisionally suggested suicide, police are probing whether it was suicide or a case of serious criminal negligence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police team probing the gunshot death of a 12-year-old boy Ibrahim, have recovered dozens of cartridges of different calibres from the residence of his father Rizwan Lala.

The recovery has raised suspicion of possibility of illegal ammunition supply network involving Rizwan and absconding accused Wahid Noor.

Police officials said cartridges of 12 bore, 30, .32 and .22 calibres were found during the searches in the house in Gautam Nagar area. However, officials have yet not disclosed the exact number of cartridges found during the search. Police have already seized two pistols from the house.

Police now suspect that Rizwan and Wahid Noor may be linked to an arms supply network and this angle is being examined alongside other aspects of the case. Police sources also said that Rizwan was fond of hunting.

Police officials said the investigation was ongoing. Wahid Noor, who had connections with serial killer Adesh Khamra gang remainrf absconding and more information about Rizwan is being collected to ascertain his role in the possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

