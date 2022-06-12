Bhopal: Minor boy sodomised by his friend

File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A -9-year old boy was sodomised by his 14-year-old friend, said Shahpura police here on Sunday. Police station incharge Mahendra Mishra told Free Press that the grandmother of victim approached the police station and filed the complaint.

In the complaint, it was alleged that both boys were playing together five days back. The accused forcefully attacked the victim and committed unnatural act.

For past five days, the victim was confused whether he should share the ordeal. Finally, he narrated his ordeal to his 75-year old grandmother.

The police have registered the case under Sections 377, 506 of IPC and æ of PCSO Act. No arrest has been made into the case. Sources said that the two shared a mobile phone, which contained an obscene clip. The elder one tried to replicate the act with his friend younger to him.

