e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Minor boy sodomised by his friend

In the complaint, it was alleged that both boys were playing together five days back. The accused forcefully attacked the victim and committed an unnatural act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A -9-year old boy was sodomised by his 14-year-old friend, said Shahpura police here on Sunday. Police station incharge Mahendra Mishra told Free Press that the grandmother of victim approached the police station and filed the complaint.

In the complaint, it was alleged that both boys were playing together five days back. The accused forcefully attacked the victim and committed unnatural act.

For past five days, the victim was confused whether he should share the ordeal. Finally, he narrated his ordeal to his 75-year old grandmother.

The police have registered the case under Sections 377, 506 of IPC and æ of PCSO Act. No arrest has been made into the case. Sources said that the two shared a mobile phone, which contained an obscene clip. The elder one tried to replicate the act with his friend younger to him.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Minor boy sodomised by his friend

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Demolition drive continues in UP's Prayagraj; house of JNU student leader’s father razed

WATCH: Demolition drive continues in UP's Prayagraj; house of JNU student leader’s father razed

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Two deaths reported in the city after four months

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Two deaths reported in the city after four months

Mumbai: Pumpkin-sized uterine mass removed from marathon runner

Mumbai: Pumpkin-sized uterine mass removed from marathon runner

POCSO, molestation circular row: Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey challenges detractors to become cops

POCSO, molestation circular row: Mumbai top cop Sanjay Pandey challenges detractors to become cops

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 73 percent cases in 13 wards, check the list here

COVID-19 in Mumbai: 73 percent cases in 13 wards, check the list here