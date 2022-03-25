Bhopal: Ministers led by CM to leave for Pachmarhi in evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet led by the CM will leave for Pachmarhi by bus at 7 pm on Friday, said Home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday morning.

The cabinet will have a 2-day meeting at the tourist spot on March 26 and 27.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said, “The CM had already assigned different subjects to different committees headed by ministers. The committees have had meetings. There will be deliberations on the subjects and suggestions of the committees during the meeting.”

He said the decisions taken at the meeting at Pachmarhi based on deliberations would be implemented in the interest of people in the time to come.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:17 AM IST