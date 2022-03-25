Bhopal: Woman thrown out for giving birth to girl child

Bhopal/Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end in sight to the tortures a woman faces after giving birth to a female child.

Such an incident came to light from the Chhatrasal area in Chhatarpur city under Civil Lines police station late Wednesday night.

The in-laws threw a woman out of their house and the parents did not accept her because she gave birth to a female child.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station that her in-laws and husband had also beaten her up.

The cops called her father Bhoomanideen to the police station and persuaded him to take his daughter home.

According to reports, the daughter of Bhoomanideen and Sita Ahirwar, Geeta, was married to Sanjay Ahirwar on July 9, 2016.

Five years ago, when she gave birth to a girl child, her in-laws and husband told her to get out of the house, because a girl child was born to her.

After being thrown out of the house, Geeta began to stay with her parents, but her sister-in-law and brother allegedly beat her up and threw her out of the house following a dispute over some petty issue.

When she reached the Civil Lines police station to lodge a complaint, in charge of the police station Pushpendra Mishra called her father and persuaded him to take her home.

Her father said that there was a brawl between his daughter and daughter-in-law and that†he was taking his daughter home and would take care of her.

About the reason for her in-laws throwing her out of the house, Bhoomanideen said that Geetaís first child was a caesarean, and as there may be some problems during the second delivery, her in-laws do not want to keep her.

Five months ago, she went to her in-lawsí house, but they threw her out from there.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:36 AM IST